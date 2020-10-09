Lagos Assembly demands scrapping of FSARS

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Friday demanded the proscription of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) over the outfit’s alleged high-handedness.

The assembly made the call during an emergency plenary called by the Speaker of the House, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, on the ongoing nationwide agitations for FSARS to be disbanded.

The House also told the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to set up a new outfit in place of FSARS.

The parliament urged the state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to provide protection for #EndSARS protesters as they express their grievances against FSARS.

Obasa and some lawmakers had on Friday addressed protesters demanding an end to FSARS over the alleged killing of innocent people nationwide.

Addressing the House plenary earlier, the speaker said among the seven-point resolution passed after an extensive deliberation was that the Senate and House of Representatives should probe the allegations against F-SARS.

The allegations, according to him, include the incessant killing, maiming and dehumanizing of Nigerians.

He said the Assembly also urged the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to institute public enquiries on the squad’s extra-judicial activities, including killings, maiming and dehumanizing of youths.

“This investigation is to ensure that the victims are duly compensated while erring officers are sanctioned appropriately.

“SARS should be proscribed and a new security outfit which will be more efficient with clearly spelt out code of conduct and rule of engagements be established, while sanctions are imposed for misdemeanour.

“Mr. President should ensure that culpable officials of the F-SARS receive the punishment as prescribed by the National Assembly,” Obasa said.

