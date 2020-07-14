Lagos Assembly directs members to undergo COVID-19 test

The Lagos State House of Assembly has directed its members to undergo COVID-19 test following the death of a lawmaker, Tunde Braimoh, last Friday.

The lawmaker representing Ifako Ijaiye Constituency I, Temitope Adewale, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said he had submitted himself for the COVID-19 test and the result was negative.

He said: “As directed by the leadership of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Sunday, I went and submitted myself for the COVID-19 test, and I have gotten my result. The test result came out Negative.

“To this end, it is our collective responsibility to be more careful and observe all the stipulated and given rules to help us prevent the transmission of this deadly virus.

“Wash your hands for 30 seconds regularly, avoid social gatherings, maintain social distancing and at all times wear a face mask.

“The use of hand sanitisers should become an habit and finally, avoid touching your face and nose.”

Adewale, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Transportation, urged Nigerians to fight the pandemic by keeping safe and striving to know their status.

