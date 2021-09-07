Lagos Assembly insists on anti-grazing law, reveals plans for ranching

The Lagos State House of Assembly has stated that the Prohibition of Open Cattle Grazing Bill, when passed, will ensure harmonious relationships between herders and farmers in the state.

The assembly made this known after the bill was read on the floor of the house for the second time, by the Acting Clerk, Mr Olalekan Onafeko, at plenary on Monday.

It said the bill would also protect the environment of the state and the SouthWest zone.

Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, who described the Prohibition of Open Cattle Grazing Bill’ as timely, thereafter committed the bill to the Committee on Agriculture for public hearing.

The speaker also suggested that the bill should make provision for the registration of herders, and prepare them for ranching.

He said: “Allocating parcels of land is not enough, but there should also be training for those who will go into ranching, as ranching is expensive and requires adequate preparation.”

Concerning the VAT bill, he said it would further lead to increase in revenue and infrastructural development.

“This is in line with fiscal federalism that we have been talking about,” he said.

Speaking on the bill on open grazing, Mr Bisi Yusuff (Alimosho 1), lamented that farmers had continuously become afraid to visit their farms, thus causing shortage of food.

Yusuff also said many farmers had become indebted, as they now found it difficult to pay back loans they secured.

His position was supported by Mr Kehinde Joseph (Alimosho 2), who noted that the bill would ensure peaceful coexistence, reduce crime and help to guide activities of herders.

Also, Mr Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa 1), expressed support for the bill, noting that it would give a level of security to the state and help reduce economic losses.

He added that Lagos had 250 hectares of land in Ikorodu and another 750 hectares in Epe for ranching.

