Lagos Assembly names replacements for sacked principal officers

The Lagos State House of Assembly late Monday named two lawmakers as replacement for the principal officers impeached earlier in the day.

The members, after plenary unanimously elected Hon. Noheem Adams from Eti-Osa constituency 1 as the Deputy Majority Leader while Mojisola Miranda representing Apapa constituency 1 was elected as the new Chief Whip.

Before their election, Hon. Noheem was the chairman of the committee on Public Private Partnerships while Hon. Miranda was in charge of the committee on Job Creation.

Their election comes hours after the impeachment of Hon. Olumuyiwa Jimoh as the Deputy Majority Leader and Rotimi Abiru, who was the Deputy Chief Whip.

The two officers were removed by their colleagues after a voice vote.

The House had also suspended two other lawmakers, Hon. Moshood Oshun from Mainland Constituency 2, and his colleague, Kazeem Raheem Adewale from Ibeju Lekki Constituency 2.

They were suspended indefinitely for alleged gross misconduct and other infractions said to be against the rules guiding the House and its operations.

Reading our the suspension, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, relied on the provisions of the House’ Rules and Standing Order.

He had noted that the Legislature is the hope of the people of the state but because of the conducts of the affected lawmakers, the hope seemed to be missing.

“It is of this notes that I invoke Orders 68, 71, (4)(a)(b)(11) and (111) of the Rules and Standing Order of the House in respect of gross misconduct and insubordination, actions that can destabilise the House,” he said.

