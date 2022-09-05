News
Lagos Assembly passes bill on DNA, forensic centre for criminal investigations
The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday passed the bill on the establishment of Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and Forensic Centre to support criminal investigations in the state.
The centre is also expected to assist in law enforcement, preservation of evidence for the judicial system, and other purposes.
The bill was passed by the lawmakers after it scaled the third reading in the House.
The document gives powers to the centre to take specified bodily samples from certain categories of persons for DNA analysis, including collection, examination, documentation and preservation of evidence which can later be used in the identification of offenders amongst others.
READ ALSO: Lagos Assembly probes 57 local councils' accounts
It also empowers the centre to “carry out other forensic disciplines including, toxicology, drug chemistry, fingerprint examination, firearms examination, tool mark examination, ballistics, trace evidence analysis, questioned document examination and digital forensics to obtain evidence relevant to the investigation of criminal offences.
The centre is expected to recommend methods for optimum use of DNA techniques and technologies for the administration of justice.
