Lagos Assembly probes 57 local councils’ accounts

The Lagos State House of Assembly has commenced a probe into the accounts of the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Government Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

The Chairman House Committee on Public Accounts (Local), Mojeed Fatai, stated this at the commencement of the first phase of the screening in Lagos on Saturday.

Fatai said the exercise which was undertaken by the Joint Committee on Public Account (Local) and Committee on Local Government Administration and Community Affairs was to ensure accountability in the management of public funds in the state.

He said: “The exercise was to evaluate the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 LCDAs in the state.

READ ALSO: Lagos LGs, Councils seek 50:50 sharing formula with govt in new VAT bill

“This is the first phase and it is to run till Thursday, with Kosofe LGA, Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Ikosi-Isheri LCDA, Yaba LGA, Lekki LGA, Ibeju-Lekki LCDA, Imota LCDA, Epe LGA, Isolo LGA, Lagos-Island LCDA and Itire-Ikate LCDA amongst others.

“This is as it is contained in the relevant year budget approval and for the purpose of development in the state.”

Fatai said the reports of its findings would be presented to the House for legislative action.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government Administration and Community Affairs, Olawale AbdulSobur, Mr. Rotimi Olowo, Mr. Hakeem Sokunle, Mr. Saka Solaja, Mr. Rauf Age-Sulaiman, Mr. Kehinde Joseph, Mr. Victor Akande, Mrs. Mosunmola Sangodara and Mr. Fatai Oluwa took part in the exercise.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now