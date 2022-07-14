Lagos Assembly sacks service commission chief, appoints new secretary

The chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission, Wale Mogaji, has been sacked by the lawmakers.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the House, Eromosele Ebhomele, who disclosed this in a statement, said Mogaji was sacked by the lawmakers with a unanimous voice vote at Thursday’s plenary.

The statement read: “Mogaji’s sack was approved after a voice vote by members of the House at plenary.

“The lawmakers appointed Mrs. Folashade Raulat Latona as the new Secretary of the Commission.

READ ALSO: Lagos Assembly dismisses report on passage of sharia bill

“Latona replaces Mrs. Esther Lambo, who retired recently.

“The House also confirmed Barr. Olalekan Onafeko as the substantive Clerk of the House and elevated three other senior staff to the position of Deputy Clerks.

“Those elevated Deputy Clerks include Mr. Babs Animashaun, Mr. Taiwo Otun and Mrs. Adenike Oshinowo.

“Onafeko was appointed Acting Clerk in 2020.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now