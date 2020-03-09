Lagos Assembly sacks two principal officers, suspends others for misconduct

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday sacked two principal officers and suspended two other lawmakers indefinitely for gross misconduct.

Those removed were the Deputy Majority Leader, Olumuyiwa Jimoh; and the Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru.

The suspended lawmakers were Lanre Oshun (Lagos Mainland 11) and Raheem Adewale (Ibeju-Lekki 11).

The Assembly disclosed these on its official Twitter handle of the Lagos.

It said: “This House has removed two Principal Officers – Olumuyiwa Jimoh (the Deputy Majority Leader); and Rotimi Abiru (the Chief whip). And further suspends Olanrewaju Moshood Oshun and Adewale Kazeem on grounds of misconduct.”

