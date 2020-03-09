Latest Politics Top Stories

Lagos Assembly sacks two principal officers, suspends others for misconduct

March 9, 2020
DELAYED BUDGET: Group threatens action against Lagos Assembly
By Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday sacked two principal officers and suspended two other lawmakers indefinitely for gross misconduct.

Those removed were the Deputy Majority Leader, Olumuyiwa Jimoh; and the Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru.

The suspended lawmakers were Lanre Oshun (Lagos Mainland 11) and Raheem Adewale (Ibeju-Lekki 11).

The Assembly disclosed these on its official Twitter handle of the Lagos.

READ ALSO: BMO mocks PDP’s move to disengage 50% of its workforce

It said: “This House has removed two Principal Officers – Olumuyiwa Jimoh (the Deputy Majority Leader); and Rotimi Abiru (the Chief whip). And further suspends Olanrewaju Moshood Oshun and Adewale Kazeem on grounds of misconduct.”

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!