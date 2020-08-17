Lagos Assembly to monitor compliance with COVID-19 guidelines by schools

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday directed its Committee on Education to visit public and private schools in the state to determine their compliance with COVID-19 guidelines put in place by the Federal Government.

The House said the visit was necessary following the commencement of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on Monday.

The House’s resolution followed a Matter of Urgent Public Importance raised by the Chairman, House Committee on Education, Mr. Yinka Ogundimu, during plenary in Lagos.

Ogundimu, while speaking on the need for the House to visit the schools in the state, explained that the state Ministry of Education had informed the committee that WAEC and schools had put in place necessary guidelines.

He noted that there was the need for the state to comply with the federal government’s directives on the resumption of students.

The lawmaker said the staggering number of schools, including the number of teachers and students, required that the state legislators monitor the ongoing WASSCE.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Lagos govt decontaminates schools ahead of resumption

Also, the House Majority Leader, Sanai Agunbiade, suggested that the lawmakers should visit schools in their various constituencies while the education committee should do a random visit to the schools in the state.

He said: “The proposal of the committee is very good and we recognise that schools cannot close indefinitely.

“Lawmakers can visit the schools within their constituencies. Human beings are funny, schools might comply with the rules when they resume and relax later.”

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, who also supported the motion, said schools in the state should be able to maintain physical distancing since other classes were yet to resume.

The speaker said that lawmakers should visit the schools within their constituencies during the ongoing examination.

The House also urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, to conduct tests on the students to affirm their COVID-19 status.

Join the conversation

Opinions