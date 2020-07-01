Lagos Assembly wants govt to rename monuments named after colonial masters

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday urged the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to issue an order for the renaming of all sites and monuments named after colonial masters in the state.

Consequently, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, directed the Clerk of the House, Azeez Sani, to address a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari for an Executive Order on the matter.

The move followed the increasing protests in the United States where statues and monuments of slave masters had been destroyed following the murder of African-American George Floyd by police in May.

The speaker said the motion was not conceived to delete history but to correct the past mistakes.

He said: “The motion is about us, about Africans. We have to tell the world about our own civilisation. The resolve is not broad enough. It is not about Lagos State alone. We have to tell the African Union about reparation started by the late Chief M.K.O Abiola.”

