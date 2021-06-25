Lagos Bakers increase price of bread by 30%, as Nigerians lament

After weeks of warning, Lagos bakeries have finally raised the price of bread, Nigerians’ favorite staple, by 30 percent.

The Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) had in May warned Nigerians of price change due to the increase in production cost.

The association also cited the increase in prices of sugar, butter, yeast and flour, and other baking materials.

Ripples Nigeria’s visit to some bakeries in Lagos on Friday revealed that some bakers have already effected the change.

One of the bakers, who conspicuously displayed a notice sign announcing the pricing adjustments, told Ripples Nigeria that his new prices are merely temporary and may increase further in the future.

According to him, the cost of producing bread is becoming unsustainable in the country because of the instability of prices of raw materials.

“We understood these are hard times, instead of punishing our loyal customers by 30 percent we only did by less than 20 percent to cover to an extent the cost of production, and still retain our quality” he said.

“What we did was add N50 to every price except the bread, which is sold for N200,” he explained.

However, another baker, Tajudeen Ibrahim, does not appear to be magnanimous, claiming that raw material costs have been unfair to bakers.

“Last year, we hiked our bread pricing from N350 to N400, however, we discovered that in less than a year, that margin had been significantly reduced due to increase in power and fuel cost, and all of this will go into the final product,” he noted.

“At this point, we really don’t have an option; we either close our doors or hike the bread price, since we’re also parents with children and families, and we also have staff to pay,” he told Ripples Nigeria.

“Today, our bread price has risen from N100 to N150, N200 to N300, and N300 to N400, if it will increase further in future we don’t know for now” he said.

Ripples Nigeria investigations across various markets in Lagos revealed that a loaf of bread that sold for N250 increased by 25 percent to sell for N300, while those sold for N300 and N350 now sell for N350 and 400, respectively.

Bread Consumer laments

“When the price of bread increased from N220 to N250 early this year in my community, I decided to reduce my family’s daily consumption of bread. I started buying bread thrice a week, but now it’s N300!” Jude Amadi, a civil servant lamented.

“This is one meal that used to be affordable for even the beggars on the streets but middle income earners like me are no longer finding it easy to buy bread. My salary which is not even regular has not increased and there are so many things to do with the little at my disposal,” he said.

Micheal James, another resident of Isolo area in Lagos lamented the increase in the price of bread, saying it was an unfortunate development.

“The size of bread that I used to buy for N300 is now N350 and the size sold for N200 is now N300. The quality loaves like Digestive that was N350 is now N450,” James told Ripples Nigeria

Another resident of Lagos, Martins Anyanwu, could not hide his annoyance as he questioned the justification for the increase in bread prices in spite of noticeable drop in its quality and quantity.

“The price of bread is simply too high right now. Whatever the reasons, I believe both bakers and sellers should recognize that circumstances are tough. They would soon be forced to eat their bread alone since others would cease buying it. Why raise the bread while decreasing its quality and quantity? Do they want Nigerians to starve?” Anyanwu fumed.

Anyanwu further called on the government to look into the plight of Nigerians battling with increase in food prices.

“Even a bag of sachet water now sells for N200 from N150 in the last two months, the government must do something to ameliorate the sufferings of everyday Nigerians, as salary has remained stagnant why every other item has increased,” he lamented

