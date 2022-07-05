Lagos-based API financial platform, Mono, expands to Kenya. 1 other story and a trivia.

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Lagos-based API financial platform, Mono, expands to Kenya

A Nigeria-based API financial platform, Mono, has announced expanding to Middle East country, Kenya as part of its plans to expand gradually across Africa.

The company confirmed the expansion on the official website as seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.

Mono, founded in 2020, is an open banking infrastructure company that through its APIs enables African businesses to leverage financial data and receive direct bank payments on a single platform.

Abdulhamid Hassan, and Prakhar Singh, co-founded the fintech startup with headquarters in Nigeria.

The company further noted that Kenya was chosen because it’s one of the most populous East African countries and has one of the fastest growing tech economies.

“Today, we’re announcing that Mono is live in Kenya.

“Kenya is one of the most populous East African countries and is an advanced mobile money technology and services hub, creating a population of customers who have a growing appetite for innovative money solutions,” according to the company’s statement.

Tech Trivia: An e-reader’s form factor is similar to what type of device?

A. Smartwatch

B. Smartphone

C. Tablet

D. Laptop

Answer: see end of post

Read also:Wema Bank drums support for female inclusion in tech

2. Smartphone brand, realme, partners Jumia to drive smartphone adoption in Africa

Chinese smartphone brand maker, realme, has on Tuesday announced partnership with African e-commerce platform, Jumia.

The new partnership was confirmed by Sandeep Narayanan, vice president for consumer electronics at Jumia, in a media release on Tuesday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the partnership will allow realme to have an official store on Jumia’s platform that would connect it with online consumers.

The Shenzhen, China-based phone manufacturer was in 2018 founded by Li Bingzhong who was former vice president of Oppo.

Narayanan noted that the partnership is set to be available to Nigerians but will soon expand to Kenya, Ghana, and Ivory Coast, and to the other African countries where Jumia has an operating base.

Narayan while making comments on the partnership deal said:

“Both of our companies share similar values, and we look forward to a collaboration that would provide Jumia’s consumers access to best-in-class, affordable smartphones via Jumia’s seamless shopping experience.”

The deal will help realme leverage on Jumia’s online presence to reach Smartphone users in Africa.

Trivia Answer: E-reader

An e-reader, or “e-book reader,” is a portable hardware device designed for reading digital publications.

These include e-books, electronic magazines, and digital versions of newspapers. Since textual data does not require a lot of storage space, most e-readers can store thousands of books and other publications.

By Kayode Hamsat

