Lagos-based doctor in Osun to visit family tests positive for COVID-19

A doctor who is based in Lagos State has tested positive for COVID-19 in Osun State.

The doctor had travelled to Osun to spend the weekend with his family members when he tested positive for the disease.

Disclosing this in a statement on Monday, Osun State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, explained that the doctor on arrival in the state checked into an Isolation Centre at Asubiaro, Osogbo where his sample was taken.

According to Isamotu, the doctor had the feeling that he had contracted the virus and decided to run a COVID-19 test.

He said the sample was subsequently sent for testing at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Ede where the result turned out positive.

“The state yesterday recorded another case of the COVID-19. He is a medical doctor based in Lagos who came into the State on Saturday to be with his family and suspected he was having the virus on arrival and checked into our Isolation Centre at Asubiaro rather than going home.

“His sample was collected and sent for testing. His result came out on Sunday and turned positive.

READ ALSO: Bauchi gov, Mohammed, clears air over number of mysterious deaths recorded in Azare

“We are glad that he didn’t have contact with anyone but took the initiative to check himself into our isolation centre immediately he arrived in Osun. That way, the virus was contained,” the commissioner said.

Join the conversation

Opinions