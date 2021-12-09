Lagos-based edtech startup, Teesas, signs Mercy Johnson as ambassador

Teesas, a Lagos-based edtech startup, has signed and unveiled Nollywood filmmaker and producer, Mercy Johnson, as brand ambassador.

The unveiling event took place in Lagos at the startup’s Ikeja headquarters on Thursday.

Teesas, according to its service portfolio, is an Africa-focused edtech startup delivering ground-breaking educational content in local and national languages.

The development will see the 37 year old multiple award-winning actress become Teesas’ celebrity image maker.

Teesas’ signing of Mercy Johnson comes on the heels of an undisclosed pre-seed round that is expected to help the startup broaden its scope of operations across Nigeria, and beyond.

Although, details of the endorsement deal remains unclear but sources familiar with the development noted that the new signing was entered to further expand the reach of Teesas.

Mercy Johnson, after the public unveiling and signing event, goes on to become Teesas’ first brand ambassador.

The actress, on her belt, also holds similar endorsement deals with Chi Limited’s Prime brand, Hollandia Evap Milk, and Pennek Nigeria Limited, a real estate investment company based in Lagos.

