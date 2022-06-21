Lagos-based home lab testing startup, Healthtracka, closes $1.5m seed funding

A Lagos-based home lab testing startup, Healthtracka, has announced closing a $1.5 million seed funding to accelerate technology, and infrastructural development.

The latest raiser was confirmed by founder and CEO, Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson, on Tuesday.

Healthtracka offers individuals an opportunity to book their lab tests online, while their samples are collected at home, with their results sent via email within 48 hours.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that tests offered by the startup include fertility, STD, body count and COVID

tests.

Read also:Facebook, Instagram to open new channels for content creators to make money

The startup was co-founded by Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson and Victor Amusan in 2021.

While commenting on the latest funding Dare-Johnson said:

“Our progress has moved from being B2C to an infrastructure play, somehow.

“We want to power digital diagnostics and empower healthcare providers to reach their customers where they are comfortable.

“This will help reach more people, save more lives, and ensure that healthcare is better in Africa.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now