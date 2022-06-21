Tech
Lagos-based home lab testing startup, Healthtracka, closes $1.5m seed funding
A Lagos-based home lab testing startup, Healthtracka, has announced closing a $1.5 million seed funding to accelerate technology, and infrastructural development.
The latest raiser was confirmed by founder and CEO, Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson, on Tuesday.
Healthtracka offers individuals an opportunity to book their lab tests online, while their samples are collected at home, with their results sent via email within 48 hours.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that tests offered by the startup include fertility, STD, body count and COVID
tests.
The startup was co-founded by Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson and Victor Amusan in 2021.
While commenting on the latest funding Dare-Johnson said:
“Our progress has moved from being B2C to an infrastructure play, somehow.
“We want to power digital diagnostics and empower healthcare providers to reach their customers where they are comfortable.
“This will help reach more people, save more lives, and ensure that healthcare is better in Africa.”
