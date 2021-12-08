Lagos-based startup, Greenbles, joins Foundry’s SME programme. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Lagos-based startup, Greenbles, joins Foundry’s SME programme

Greenbles, a Lagos-based agritech startup that connects households to fresh food farmer vendors, has been selected into the second cohort of Foundry’s SME programme.

Greenbles disclosed this in a press release where it listed its entry into the SME programme as a major milestone for the year.

The foundry programme is expected to train selected founders on how to build and sustainable businesses in a fast paced economy as Nigeria.

Greenbles was founded in 2016 by Nigerian entrepreneur and IT specialist, Saeed Oshin, in a bid to join other techprenuers in solving Nigeria’s food problem.

Commenting on the development, Saeed Oshin, cofounder and chief operations officer, noted that the foundry programme will boost the startup’s growth and expansion plans.

The programme will culminate in a pitch and award ceremony where outstanding startups will rewarded and celebrated.

The event is scheduled to hold on Friday, December 10, 2021, at TheNest Hub in Lagos.

Tech Trivia: Which phrase best describes a default setting?

A A preset option

B An invalid configuration

C A preventative measure

D An optimal setting

Answer: See end of post

2. HealthPlus launches ePharmacy and digital prescription platform in West Africa

HealthPlus, Nigeria’s acclaimed first integrative pharmacy has announced launching West Africa’s first-ever ePharmacy and digital prescription Platform.

This was contained in a press release forwarded to Ripples Nigeria.

The facility, according to the HealthPlus, will assist Nigerians located anywhere in the country to get a prescription from a certified pharmacist and have the medicines delivered promptly.

Commenting on the development, Chief Transformational Officer, Chidi Okoro, described the new platform as a game changing application that will facilitate the interaction between patients (customers) and health-service providers nationwide.

He said: “Pharmacists are the first point of care for many Nigerians and are critical to ensure access to essential drugs. The HealthPlus ePharmacy platform is following the mission to enhance access to wholesome medicines and good pharmacy care services. Customers can now access professional pharmacists online from the comfort of their homes using mobile devices.

“HealthPlus will help bridge this gap. Furthermore Nigeria has one of the lowest productivity rates in the world. This is due to absenteeism and inadequate health care. If more Nigerians have access to health and we take a more proactive approach, productivity will increase significantly.

“In keeping with its commitment to raise the standard of care, provide safe access to wholesome medications and reduce wait times, HealthPlus is utilizing the latest technology to consolidate the compendium of care and expand our vision to our customers’ mobile devices.”

3. Egyptian waste management startup, Plstka, closes seed funding round

Egypt’s waste management startup, Plstka, has closed a round of seed funding to help it scale.

Plstka is a a waste management startup active in the delta region of Egypt.

The startup was launched earlier this year by Ahmed Elnagar and Mahmoud Youssef.

Entering into the waste management space, the startup launched with an app that rewards customers for recycling their solid waste.

Today, residents in service regions can exchange waste for discounts and coupon vouchers in various life services, including medical services and transportation.

Although, undisclosed, the raiser comes from Alexandria Angels Network with a matching fund from Hivos as it bids to build its user base.

Trivia Answer: Preset option

Default is an adjective that describes a standard preset setting or configuration.

While it is not specific to computers, it is commonly used in IT terminology. In computing, “default” may describe several things, including hardware, software, and network configurations.

