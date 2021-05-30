Lagos begins administration of second dose of COVID-19 vaccine | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State government has commenced the administration of the second dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the administration of the second dose of the vaccine begun on May 28 would end on July 9.

He said the exercise was a continuation of Phase 1 COVID-19 vaccination that started on March 12.

According to Abayomi, 317,916 people were vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine.

He said: “This means that 1.32 percent of the state’s population has received the first dose.”

“The state is required to vaccinate 14 million people or 60 percent of its population to reach its target of achieving herd immunity.”

The commissioner said the state government was considering several channels, including discussions with the Federal Government and the private sector, to ramp up its vaccination numbers.

Abayomi added: “For anyone to be fully vaccinated, two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are required with an interval of six to 12 weeks.

“The second dose would be administered on working days across the 88 approved health facilities in the state.

“I, therefore, implore citizens who have received their first dose to proceed to the health facilities where they got their first dose on their scheduled appointment dates, which are clearly stated on the vaccination card that was issued.

“They are also advised to avoid overcrowding and overwhelming the health workers by staggering their arrival at the vaccination site from between 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“I will like to reiterate that every vaccinated person should visit the health facility where they got their first dose with their vaccination cards so that the process is seamless, and their data accurately captured.

“We would like to remind all persons who visit the health facilities to continue to adhere to the infection prevention and control measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.”

