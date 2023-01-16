Metro
Lagos begins trial of ASP who killed pregnant female lawyer on Christmas Day
The trial of the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Drambi Vandi, who shot and killed a pregnant female lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem in the Ajah area of Lagos State on Christmas Day of 2022, is to commence today, Monday, January 16.
The trial of the killer cop who was attached to Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah, according to the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), would take place at the Lagos State High Court at the Tafawa Balewa Square before Justice I.O. Harrison.
“The trial of ASP Vandi who allegedly killed Raheem on December 25, 2022, along Ajah Expressway will commence before Justice I.O. Harrison at a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square,” the Attorney-General said.
READ ALSO:NBA seeks N5bn compensation for family of murdered pregnant lawyer
Vandi had previously been charged before Chief Magistrate C.A. Adedayo on December 30, 2022, a day after the Police Service Commission approved his suspension over the killing of the lawyern
At the preliminary hearing, the Chief Magistrate had ordered that the ASP should be kept at the Ikoyi custodial facility pending the advice of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.
