Lagos begins trial of ASP who killed pregnant female lawyer on Christmas Day

The trial of the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Drambi Vandi, who shot and killed a pregnant female lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem in the Ajah area of Lagos State on Christmas Day of 2022, is to commence today, Monday, January 16.

The trial of the killer cop who was attached to Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah, according to the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), would take place at the Lagos State High Court at the Tafawa Balewa Square before Justice I.O. Harrison.

“The trial of ASP Vandi who allegedly killed Raheem on December 25, 2022, along Ajah Expressway will commence before Justice I.O. Harrison at a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square,” the Attorney-General said.

READ ALSO:NBA seeks N5bn compensation for family of murdered pregnant lawyer

Vandi had previously been charged before Chief Magistrate C.A. Adedayo on December 30, 2022, a day after the Police Service Commission approved his suspension over the killing of the lawyern

At the preliminary hearing, the Chief Magistrate had ordered that the ASP should be kept at the Ikoyi custodial facility pending the advice of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now