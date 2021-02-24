Lagos blue and red rail lines ready by December 2022 – LAMATA | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Lagos blue and red rail lines ready by December 2022 – LAMATA
The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) said on Wednesday Lagos Blue and Red rail lines would be operational by December 2022.
The agency’s General Manager, Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, when officials from the Transformation, Creativity and Innovation Unit, Office of Head of Service, visited her in Lagos.
Akinajo said LAMATA was working assiduously to ensure the delivery of the rail lines to people of the state by December 2022.
She said: “These two lines will change the transport landscape of Lagos when operational. We have a transport master plan which speaks to the vision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on transportation.
“We have six rail lines and one monorail, 14 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridors, over 20 water routes and we are sure that when all of these are properly harnessed, Lagos will join the league of cities with an efficient transport system.
“We have advertised four other rail lines for the private sector to invest in. We are working on the private sector so they could bring in about 1,500 high-capacity buses by 2022.
READ ALSO: Lagos light-rail to begin operation in 2022 —LAMATA
“We would be launching our First Mile Last Mile scheme very soon. We are working on the construction of two interchanges at Mile 2 and CMS. We want to ensure that Lagosians travel in comfort.”
The LAMATA general manager said the intermodal integrated transport system was meant to create choices for Lagos commuters.
Akinajo said LAMATA had opened up 57 routes for operators which include the two main transport unions, the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).
The Lead Consultant, Mr. Abdurrahman Lekki, described LAMATA as a transport agency pivotal to the THEMES agenda of Governor Sanwo-Olu.
