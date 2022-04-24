Lagos Blue Line Rail project 90% completed – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the state’s Blue Line rail project was 90 percent completed.

The governor disclosed this to journalists during an inspection tour of the project sites at the National Theatre Iganmu, Orile, Suru Alaba, Mile 2, and Marina axis of the state.

He said the state government was determined to complete construction work on the intra-city Blue and Red lines train projects in order to improve the intermodal transportation system in the state.

The contractors, according to Sanwo-Olu, are working seven days a week to ensure that the train begins operation by first quarter of 2023.

He also revealed that the state government planned to import two additional sets of four-train coaches from China.

The governor said: “This is the first time I am taking you on the blue line to see where we are. The first phase of the Blue line rail project starts from Mile 2 and terminates at Marina.

“Marina Station is an elevated station and it stretches out to outer Marina and terminates where the Governor’s residence is. At the end of the station, you could see that the track is broken into two bridges. The back track is for parking.

”We are happy that the contractors are working seven days a week. The major aspect apart from the Marina Station is a sea crossing from Eko Bridge to join the outer Marina. They would finish it in about three months.

”We will be coming back in July, during which the concrete construction should have been completed.”

