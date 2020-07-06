LAGOS BOAT MISHAP: LASEMA concludes search, recovers seven bodies

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, on Sunday said corpses of seven persons were recovered at the end of the search and rescue operations for the victims of Friday’s boat accident in the state.

The boat, conveying 19 passengers and two crew members, took off from Ebute-Ero and was heading for Ikorodu when it capsized around 8pm.

Ten persons were said to have been rescued alive.

In an update on Saturday Oke-Osanyitolu had stated that four more bodies were recovered, adding that one more passenger was still missing.

Read also: Death toll in Lagos boat mishap hits five

However, in a statement on Sunday, the LASEMA boss said the search and rescue operations had been concluded, adding that all the corpses recovered were females.

He said: “The initial information was that a boat capsized around 8pm on Friday, July 3, 2020, having departed Ebute-Ero and was en route Ikorodu in violation of the night-time travel restriction. Search and rescue operations by LASEMA alongside the LASWA dive team commenced under extremely challenging nightfall conditions and were concluded on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

“The final tally revealed a total of 19 passengers and two crew members were on board the capsized vessel. A total of 14 persons (inclusive of the crew) were rescued alive, while seven females were recovered, having lost their lives.

“Members of the public are reminded to abide by the safety regulations of the state, including appropriate usage of life jackets and restriction on timing and plying of the waterways.”

Join the conversation

Opinions