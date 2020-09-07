LAGOS BY-ELECTION: Why I’m vying for Senate seat —APC candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Lagos East Senatorial by-election, Tokunbo Abiru, said on Monday he would join hands with other members of the National Assembly to secure special status for the state if elected a senator.

The Lagos East Senatorial by-election holds on October 31.

Abiru stated this during his unveiling by the party in Ikeja.

The APC candidate for Kosofe ll State Constituency, Obafemi Saheed, was also presented to party members on Monday.

The APC candidate said he would support initiatives and policies that would improve lot of the people of the state and Nigeria in general, if elected.

He said: “I will join hands with colleagues in the National Assembly from Lagos to further efforts to secure a special status for the state in view of its status as the financial, industrial, media and entertainment capital of Nigeria.

“There is pressure on Lagos State infrastructure due to federal establishments like sea ports, airports and military installations and the mass rate of migration from other states into the state.

“Also, I will contribute towards improving national economic performance, in particular, national revenue generation, industrialisation, infrastructure development, financial deepening and inclusion, employment generation and poverty reduction.

“I intend to pay attention to execution of projects and initiatives which will have significant impact on the Lagos East Senatorial District and Lagos in general.”

Abiru also promised to work towards the speedy completion of Epe-Ijebu Ode expressway and ancillary industrialisation along the axis.

