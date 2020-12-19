Lagos cannot afford another COVID-19 lockdown – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, insisted on Saturday that every form of gathering would remain banned, saying the state cannot afford another COVID-19 lockdown.

The governor’s declaration in a statement came just 24 hours after he ordered the immediate closure of schools and nightclubs, banned concerts, carnivals, and street parties in the state.

He also asked civil servants to work from home following an upsurge in COVID-19 cases across Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, who contracted COVID-19 a few days ago, is still receiving a home-based treatment for the virus.

He said: “Dear Lagosians, I am overwhelmed by your show of love and concern about my health and wellbeing. I must admit that the gesture touched me deeply and reaffirmed our connection to one another as humans.

“I acknowledge and thank you very sincerely and pray that none of us will lose our live to COVID-19, and in any other preventable circumstance.

“To families that have lost loved ones to the virus, I pray that God grants you the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Yesterday (Friday), we issued guidelines to help us in the next phase of our battle with the virus. Lagosians have relaxed and the effects are evident with increasing cases and unfortunate deaths.

READ ALSO: Lagos COVID-19 cases reach 10,510

“These guidelines will affect us all but we need to be strong and we need to persevere.

“We cannot afford another total lockdown so I enjoin us to keep observing the prescribed protocols and the required lifestyle adjustments that will help us enter 2021 stronger, healthier, and safer.

“Let’s do this for our families and friends. Let’s by our actions demonstrate that we truly love our neighbours.

“Let us demonstrate awareness about the existence of COVID-19 in our communities and live right to deliberately reduce and eliminate its spread.

“I wish you the best of this season and pray that God Almighty will continue to protect us.”

Lagos remained the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria with 26, 182 confirmed cases and 234 fatalities as of Friday night.

Join the conversation

Opinions