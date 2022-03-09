Lagos Catholic Diocese recalls priest suspended over ban on Igbo songs in parish

The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos has recalled a priest with the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. James Anelu, who was suspended indefinitely for banning Igbo songs and choruses in his parish.

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Martins, had on February 8 directed the priest to proceed on an indefinite leave of absence for banning Igbo songs and choruses in his parish.

In a fresh statement issued on Wednesday by Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, the Director of Social Communications for the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Martins said the church discovered after a thorough investigation into the matter that the post on social media about the alleged ban on Igbo choruses by the priesr did not give a complete picture of the incident.

The statement read: “Fr. James has therefore been asked to return to the Parish in order to remedy the situation created by the social media posting and bring about reconciliation and unity within the parish.”

