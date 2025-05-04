Lagos chairmanship aspirant disqualified for allegedly receiving double salaries from govt

An aspirant in the upcoming local government elections in Lagos State, Samad Ogunbo, has been disqualified from the race by the All Progressives Congress (APC), following allegations that he was drawing salaries from two government parastatals in the state.

The disqualification of Ogunbo who was contesting for the chairmanship position of Eti-Osa East Local Government, came after a petition bothering on the double employment was filed against him.

According to the petition, Ogunbo was accused of deception and violating Lagos State Civil Service laws by being in simultaneous employments under the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and as Supervisor on Health at the Eti-Osa Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The petition particularly stated that Ogunbo was appointed as Supervisor for Health at the Eti-Osa LCDA in April 2022, but a letter from the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board also revealed that while Ogunbo was employed by the Eti-Osa LCDA, he was also on the payroll of SUBEB.

Findings at the SUBEB further implicated Ogunbo after it was discovered that he and another individual were receiving salaries from both the Eti-Osa LCDA and SUBEB simultaneously as he was indeed a staff member of the Board.

In response to the petition, a letter signed by the Education Secretary of the council Soetan S.A., however, claimed it was unaware that Ogunbo was also being paid by the Eti-Osa LCDA.

READ ALSO: Lagos Court sentences BRT driver to death by hanging over killing of passenger, Barmise

“Sequel to your letter dated 4th April, 2025, with reference number EOELCDA/CH/01/VOL.1/099, requesting for the employment and salary status of Mr. Samad Ogunbo and Miss Rasak Abidemi:

“I wish to clarify the fact, based on the records before me, that the two officers are currently staff of Eti-Osa Local Government Education Authority and are on the payroll of the said organisation.

“Moreover, this office is shocked to know that the said officers are currently on the nominal payroll of your organisation without prior notification of occupying any political appointment offices.”

“Therefore, this office will be glad to assist you further in your investigation if the need arises. Assuring you of my best regards and highest considerations.

“It has been established that the subject has been receiving salaries from the state government as a civil servant and political appointee at local government — a clear violation of Lagos State law that prohibits any government employee from simultaneously holding an appointment at the local government level,” the SUBEB letter stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now