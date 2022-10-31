Lagos commercial bus drivers raise the alarm, as Lagos govt resorts to threats over strike

The leadership of the Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN), has raised the alarm over alleged threats to their lives, said to have issued on their members by officials of the Lagos State government as well as the state Chairman of Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo.

National President of JDWAN, Akintade Abiodun, who raised the alarm at a press conference on Sunday where he declared a seven-day strike action by commercial bus drivers in the state, said the threats were allegedly issued when representatives of the association met with the state officials in a bid to resolve the crisis.

According to Abiodun, Lagos State government officials who were part of the meeting were the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola and the Motor Park Management Liaison Officer, Hakeem Odumosu, a retired AIG, while the union was represented by himself and their legal adviser, Barrister Ayo Ademiluyi.

Abiodun said during the meeting, nothing tangible could be achieved as all they allegedly got from the government officials were “threats upon threats” on their members.

According to him, “The leadership of the Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria met with Lagos State government representatives, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola and the Motor Park Management Liaison Officer, Hakeem Odumosu (AIG retd) in the company of our legal adviser barrister Ayo Ademiluyi.

“The Lagos State government made no concrete response to JDWAN demands, rather, their representatives only gave us threats upon threats.

“The retired AIG also expressly said they can’t get rid of bus stop to bus stop extortionists because they are working for the state government.

“He also suggested that MC Oluomo can organize thugs to attack us and we will be blamed or credited for the violence, all in a failed fear-mongering tactics, also the assistant to the Minister for Transportation threatened to arrest us and our lawyer while in their office.

“The statement of threat by Hakeem Odumosu that MC oluomo could attack our members, is already happening, through Sile Sekoni (Burger) of Badagry Roundabout Motor Park Management Branch; JAFO (Oniba of Iba) of Caretaker Committee, Iba branch, and Seyi Bamgbose (Student) of Iyana Iba Caretaker Committee Branch who have all threatened to beat and kill drivers on Monday 31st of October.

“JDWAN notes that Lagosians must be aware that if anything happens to our drivers, the elements named above should be held responsible.

““It is sad that the representatives of Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu are mocking Lagos drivers’ predicament and are disinterested in stopping the major factor causing high cost of living in Lagos,” Abiodun said in the statement.

