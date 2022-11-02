Lagos commercial bus drivers suspend strike after govt’s intervention

The Lagos State commercial bus drivers on Wednesday suspended their two-day-old strike following the state government’s intervention.

The bus drivers under the aegis of Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN) embarked on a seven-day strike on Monday to protest the harassment and extortion by officials of the Lagos State Park and Garages Management in the state.

The government later summoned the drivers, the National Union of Road and Transport Workers (NURTW), and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) for a meeting in a bid to resolve the matter.

The state government and the leadership of the transport unions agreed to reschedule the meeting to allow for a larger participation after members of Lagos State Parks and Garages led by Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo failed to show up at the venue of the meeting.

The JDWAN leadership led by Akintade Abiodun later directed their members to return to work at the end of the session.

