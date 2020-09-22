Lagos court jails Internet fraudster | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja, on Monday, jailed an internet fraudster identified as Imole Oluwasegun to six months’ imprisonment with an option of N250,000 fine.

Following intelligence received by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and investigation, the agency found out that the convict, was involved in a love scam using fake identities to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

Read also: INTERNET FRAUD: EFCC apprehends 22 suspects in Owerri

Oluwasegun was arraigned before Justice Oluwatoyin Dada on three counts bordering on possession of fraudulent documents containing false pretences, use of fake documents and impersonation.

He had pleaded guilty to the charges.

Join the conversation

Opinions