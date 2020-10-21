Latest Politics

Lagos court set on fire, items stolen

October 21, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Hoodlums on Wednesday attacked the Lagos High Court, Igbosere, and carted away computers, printers, files, fans, air conditioners, and other items.

They also set the court on fire and fled the place.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a machete-wielding thug was seen dressed in a judge’s robe and wig.

