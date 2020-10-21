Lagos court set on fire, items stolen

Hoodlums on Wednesday attacked the Lagos High Court, Igbosere, and carted away computers, printers, files, fans, air conditioners, and other items.
They also set the court on fire and fled the place.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, a machete-wielding thug was seen dressed in a judge’s robe and wig.
