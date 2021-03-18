Lagos covid-19 bed occupancy rate drops from 60% to 8% | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi on Thursday said bed occupancy in the state’s public and private COVID-19 care facilities has reduced from 60 per cent to eight per cent.

The commissioner said that 520 bed spaces were available out of the total 554 bed capacity in the 11 care centres.

Mr Abayomi made this known through his Twitter handle @ProfAkinAbayomi on Thursday while giving the state’s Covid-19 updates.

He noted that five isolation centres which include Landmark, Agidingbi, FCC, Lagoon, Gbagada, and Onikan isolation centres have been shut down.

According to him, five out of the 11 private and public care centres in the state are currently empty.

Mr Abayomi added that the state recorded 47 new COVID-19 infections on March 15, increasing its confirmed infections to 57, 073 with 352 deaths.

The commissioner said the total COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since the inception of the pandemic stood at 379, 723.

According to him, 3,869 patients have recovered and discharged from the care centres while a total number of 49, 966 recoveries were recorded in communities.

He gave the number of active cases under home based care as 2,866 and cases currently under isolation as 20.

