Lagos COVID-19 cases hit 16,920

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Wednesday the total number of COVID-19 cases in Lagos State had increased to 16,920.

The agency, which announced this in its COVID-19 Situation Report, said the state accounted for 210 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Tuesday.

“That brought the state’s total number of infections to 16,920,” it said.

NCDC also disclosed that Lagos conducted a total of 90,730 sample tests on Tuesday.

The state was followed by Kano with 42,077 tests, while Abuja, Plateau and Oyo states conducted 41,878, 20,879 and 18,888 tests, respectively.

