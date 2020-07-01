Lagos COVID-19 cases reach 10,510

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Wednesday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lagos stood at 10, 510.

The NCDC, which disclosed this on its COVID-19 Situation Report, said the state recorded 200 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

It said: “This brought the state’s total number of cases to 10,510.”

The agency also disclosed that Lagos recorded one COVID-19 death on Tuesday and discharged 10 patients from the various isolation facilities.

The NCDC added: “With this figure, 1,603 COVID-19 patients had fully recovered from the disease in Lagos.

“Out of the 138,462 COVID-19 sample tests conducted in the country, Lagos recorded the highest number with 35,112 sample tests since inception of the pandemic.

“As it stands, Lagos remains the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, with 10,510 of the 25,694 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.”

