Latest Politics

Lagos COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000

May 14, 2020
Lagos sends message of hope to residents, says COVID-19 under control
By Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said Thursday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state had increased to 2,057.

Abayomi, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said 51 new COVID-19 infections in the state were confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night.

The figure, according to him, increased the numbers of COVID-19 infections in Lagos to 2,057.

The commissioner added that on the same day, 26 fully recovered COVID-19 patients – 13 females and 13 males – all Nigerians were discharged from the state isolation facilities.

“This brings the total number of #COVID-19 discharged patients in Lagos to 528,” he said.

READ ALSO: The ‘virus of hate’ against Buhari is ‘well and alive in Nigeria’, it is worse than coronavirus —Adesina

Earlier, the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed that a 98-year-old woman, the oldest COVID-19 patient in Lagos, was among the discharged patients.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!