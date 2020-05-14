Lagos COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said Thursday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state had increased to 2,057.

Abayomi, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said 51 new COVID-19 infections in the state were confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night.

The figure, according to him, increased the numbers of COVID-19 infections in Lagos to 2,057.

The commissioner added that on the same day, 26 fully recovered COVID-19 patients – 13 females and 13 males – all Nigerians were discharged from the state isolation facilities.

“This brings the total number of #COVID-19 discharged patients in Lagos to 528,” he said.

READ ALSO: The ‘virus of hate’ against Buhari is ‘well and alive in Nigeria’, it is worse than coronavirus —Adesina

Earlier, the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed that a 98-year-old woman, the oldest COVID-19 patient in Lagos, was among the discharged patients.

Join the conversation

Opinions