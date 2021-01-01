Lagos COVID-19 cases surpass 30,000 –Health commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Friday the state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases had increased to 30,221.
Abayomi, who disclosed this on his verified Twitter handle, said the state recorded 570 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
He added that Lagos state government had conducted 219,664 COVID-19 tests since the onset of the pandemic in the country in February last year.
The commissioner wrote: “Total number of #COVID-19 recovery in communities- 22,789.
“Cases currently under isolation – 115 and active cases under home-based care – 4,176.”
Abayomi, however, said Lagos recorded three new COVID-19 related fatalities on Thursday, increasing the number of people that had been killed by the virus in the state to 240.
The commissioner listed Eti-Osa, Ajeromi, Surulere; Amuwo- Odofin, and Mushin as the five local government areas with a high COVID-19 burden in the state
He advised residents to stay safe, avoid crowded places, and celebrate responsibly to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.
