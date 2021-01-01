Latest Politics Top Stories

Lagos COVID-19 cases surpass 30,000 –Health commissioner

January 1, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Friday the state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases had increased to 30,221.

Abayomi, who disclosed this on his verified Twitter handle, said the state recorded 570 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

He added that Lagos state government had conducted 219,664 COVID-19 tests since the onset of the pandemic in the country in February last year.

The commissioner wrote: “Total number of #COVID-19 recovery in communities- 22,789.

“Cases currently under isolation – 115 and active cases under home-based care – 4,176.”

READ ALSO: Lagos covid-19 patients prefer treament at home than isolation centres –Commissioner

Abayomi, however, said Lagos recorded three new COVID-19 related fatalities on Thursday, increasing the number of people that had been killed by the virus in the state to 240.

The commissioner listed Eti-Osa, Ajeromi, Surulere; Amuwo- Odofin, and Mushin as the five local government areas with a high COVID-19 burden in the state

He advised residents to stay safe, avoid crowded places, and celebrate responsibly to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */