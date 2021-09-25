News
Lagos COVID-19 cases surpass 76,000
The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Saturday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has surpassed 76,000.
Abayomi, who disclosed this on his Facebook page, the number of confirmed cases in Lagos as of September 21 was 76,201.
He revealed that 218 COVID-19 cases were confirmed from 4,644 tests conducted in the state between September 20 and 21.
According to the commissioner 737,141 tests had been conducted and 5,029 patients successfully treated and discharged from the isolation centres since the onset of the pandemic in the state in February last year.
Abayomi said: “The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in communities is 68, 549 while cases currently under isolation stand at 202.
“Active cases in communities under home-based care are 1,784.”
He disclosed that the state recorded another six COVID-19 deaths during the period, bringing the number of fatalities in the state to 637.
