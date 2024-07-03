Metro
Lagos CP orders trial of 4 officers for unprofessional conduct
The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, has ordered the orderly room trial of four officers for unprofessional conduct.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the trial in a statement on Wednesday.
He said the operatives also arrested 27 civilians for allegedly assaulting police officers on lawful duty, including a traditional ruler.
The spokesman said the CP ordered the immediate orderly room trial of the entire team of police officers seen in a viral video, assaulting a suspect said to have resisted an arrest.
Hundeyin revealed that the Alausa Police Division on Monday deployed its officers to Makinde Odewale Street, Oregun, Ikeja, after it received numerous complaints on the alleged “flagrant abuse of hard drugs.”
The spokesman said: “The police officers, however, met stiff resistance leading to serious injury to one Inspector of police, who was stabbed in the head with a broken bottle.
“The resisted suspects also assaulted the Olu of Alausa and the CDA Chairman. The injured Inspector has since been hospitalized.
READ ALSO: Police arrest vigilante members in Port Harcourt, nab leader with human skull, other parts
“A reinforcement team succeeded in arresting some suspects found with substances suspected to be illicit drugs.
“Members of the team, however, adopted unprofessional, unethical, and uncouth methods in their bid to ensure the arrest of the mastermind of the attack on the police officer which was captured on video.
“CP Fayoade totally condemns the actions of the police officers as those actions are not in tandem with the values and professional ethics of the Nigeria Police.
“He equally condemns the actions of the youths in attacking police officers, warning that any person found culpable in this regard would be dealt with per the law.”
