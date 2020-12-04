Lagos cult clash claims lives of baker, four others

A cult clash that broke out on Governor’s Road in the Ikotun area of Lagos State on Thursday, December 3, has claimed the lives of a popular baker in the area identified simply as Seyi, and four other people.

It was gathered that while the four victims were killed on Governor’s Road, another victim’s head was smashed at Lawal Bus Stop in the same area.

According to residents of the area, the fight started at about 10am when members of two rival cult groups clashed in the area.

Though reasons for the clash was not immediately known, it was learnt that a member of a cult gang who operates as a commercial motorcycle rider in the area, was killed on Wednesday when he was dragged down from his bike and shot dead by members of another gang.

The following day, his alleged cult members stormed the area and attacked the rival group, killing three persons in the process.

“They were about eight men on Lasisi Ige Street about 10am when the biker drove past. They identified him as a rival cult member, dragged him down and shot him. They also used a stone to smash his head,” the eyewitness said.

“The deceased’s mother is a prophetess in a white-garment church. We heard he was told to isolate himself and pray but he did not listen,” he added.

It was further learnt that residents who initially fled the area, later returned, contributed money and evacuated the body to the mortuary before reporting the matter to the police.

However, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who confirmed the incident, said only one person was killed.

“The DPO and his men have been on ground. It was a cult clash and the situation has been brought under control. We have been arresting suspects,” Odumosu said.

