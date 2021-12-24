Lagos declares free bus services for Christmas, New Year

The Lagos State government has declared free services on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) scheme for people of the state during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Abimbola Akinajo, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday by the agency’s Assistant Director, Corporate Communication, Kolawole Ojelabi.

According to Akinajo, the free bus ride would be offered to residents on the Ikorodu to TBS, Oshodi to Abule Egba, and Lagos Badagry Expressway BRT corridors during the period.

She said: “Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is convinced that the best way to end the year and begin a new one is with hope, having faced many hardships during 2021. Lagosians must therefore enter the New Year, which promises to change and improve the commuter experience, in comfort.

“The Governor has given his promise for the commencement of passenger operations on the first two phases of the state’s rail lines – Blue and Redline. He has demonstrated this commitment to the completion of both rail lines by sourcing funds for their completion and provision of rolling stock.

“What is therefore expected of us is to support him so that we can realise his vision.”

