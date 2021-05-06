Lagos demolishes 259 dilapidated buildings, shuts 7,800 structures in 2yrs | Ripples Nigeria

News
Lagos demolishes 259 dilapidated buildings, shuts 7,800 structures in 2yrs
The Lagos State Government on Thursday has revealed that it demolished 259 distressed buildings across the State.
It was further disclosed that 7,800 buildings failed compliance tests in accordance with the physical planning laws of the State which resulted in their closure.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako at a ministerial news conference in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.
He disclosed that the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, and the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) demolished the distressed buildings.
He said while LASBCA demolished 231 distressed buildings, LASPPPA pulled down another 28 buildings.
“1,121 distressed and dilapidated structures were identified in Lagos, out of which 259 were demolished in the last two years.
“32,522 properties were served statutory notices, while 1,236 stage inspections were conducted on construction sites in the last two years.
“Also, 219 certificates of completion and fitness for habitation were issued; 19,411 architectural and structural drawings were pre-screened, while 7800 illegal and non-conforming structures were sealed,” Salako noted.
READ ALSO: Lagos demolishes 2,500 illegal structures in Lekki
He, however, said 1,544 buildings were unsealed, having complied with the regulations.
The commissioner disclosed that 29 collapsed building incidence were recorded in the last two years.
Salako stated that the government would continue to accord the physical environment the deserved attention and preserve it for posterity.
This is by ensuring the enthronement of planning, backed by relevant laws and regulations, particularly the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019, as amended.
“I, therefore, wish to solicit the cooperation of the general public to adhere strictly to Planning and Building Laws of Lagos State by following the standard steps to planning and construction of buildings, so as to reap the maximum benefit of improved standard of living, economic prosperity, orderly, livable and sustainable environment,” he said.5
