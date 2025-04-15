Lagos Dep Gov, Hamzat, cries out as power bill soars from N2.7m to N29m in one month

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, on Monday raised concerns over excessive electricity billing, disclosing that the monthly bill for his official residence skyrocketed from N2.7 million in March to an alarming N29 million in April.

Hamzat made the revelation during a roundtable held in Victoria Island between the Lagos State Government and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), as both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding to improve electricity access in rural communities across Lagos.

Expressing frustration, Hamzat said his efforts to obtain a prepaid meter had been deliberately frustrated by the electricity distribution company, despite having already paid for one.

“I am a very good example of the billing challenge,” he said. “Last month, my house—or rather the state house I live in—received a bill of N2.7 million. This month, Eko DisCo sent us a bill of N29 million. I sent it to the Commissioner for Energy. It’s outrageous.”

The deputy governor further lamented the difficulty faced in switching to a metered billing system despite his willingness to comply. “I procured a meter because I didn’t want estimated billing, but to convert and activate it has been a major challenge,” he added.

Citing similar examples from other parts of the state, Hamzat narrated how a resident in Coker Aguda was issued a power bill of N2.8 million, exceeding his annual rent of N2 million.

“Our people are suffering because of estimated billing,” he stressed. “It’s becoming unbearable and unjustifiable, especially for struggling households.”

Despite the challenges, Hamzat praised the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Biodun Ogunleye, for facilitating the state’s partnership with REA to solarise underserved communities.

In his remarks, Ogunleye said the agreement with REA would open up new opportunities for many residents who have never experienced stable electricity.

“Lagos is taking a bold step in ensuring no community is left in darkness,” Ogunleye said. “We are creating access to reliable power for people who never thought they’d experience it in their lifetime. REA has worked in many states, but if you’re not in Lagos, you’re not quite there yet.”

The new collaboration is expected to extend sustainable and affordable electricity to off-grid and underserved areas, potentially reducing the dependence on erratic and costly energy alternatives.

