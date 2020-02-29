Lagos Dep Gov, Health Commissioner sing different tunes over readiness of coronavirus center

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, and the state’s commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi seems to be on different pages concerning how prepared the state is to handle any outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

While Hamzat claimed that the facility set up by the state government, the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, is fully ready to handle any outbreak of the disease in Lagos, the health commissioner stated otherwise.

Hamzat had on Friday stated that the state government had built a facility to handle the situation, and was fully prepared to tackle it.

“It is a lab that can accommodate 100 for now, but it is only one bed that is occupied today. Hopefully, it wouldn’t spread. We are ready and we are well equipped, he had said.

But speaking on the facility, Prof Abayomi, in a tweet on Saturday morning, stated that some of the wards were being renovated, and should be completed in a couple of days.

Abayomi In a visit to the facility, also paid a visit to the Italian man who was placed in isolation, and undergoing treatment for the coronavirus disease.

His tweet read: “While at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, I took time to inspect the ongoing renovation of the isolation wards. The renovation should be completed in a couple of days. I am satisfied with the renovation and preparedness work in the hospital.

“We are also renovating some of the wards and building more wards to increase the bed capacity of our Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

“I also visited the #COVID19 patient a male Italian national who is isolated at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, where he is been managed by our well trained staff. I spoke to him and assured him of @followlasg resolve to ensure he gets adequate care”.

