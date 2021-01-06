Lagos deputy governor’s brother dies of COVID-19

Dr. Haroun Hamzat, the half brother to the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi, died from complications arising from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

He was 37.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the state confirmed the deputy governor brother’s death in a statement on Wednesday, saying the incident came as a huge shock and a surprise to the body.

Until his death, the deceased worked in one of the public health centres in Orile Agege Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the state.

A statement read:

“It’s a dark moment in the Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos State, as we announce with deep regret, the death of our very young colleague, Dr. Haroun Hamzat. It’s ‘sunset at dawn’ as he was just 37 years old.

“He worked as a medical officer at one of the PHCs under Orile Agege LCDA until his demise. We commiserate with his immediate family, friends, associates, colleagues and staff of Lagos State PHC Board and indeed the medical fraternity of Lagos State.

“We pray against such premature deaths in our fold. May the Almighty God grant his family and all of us, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss, Amen.

“Adieu our Hippocratic Brother, Dr. Haroun Hamzat; may your gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

One of the late Haroun’s colleagues at the PHC said:

“He was sick and later tested positive for COVID-19 and was rushed to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba where he later died.”

Another of his colleagues added:

“He was such a promising young man, very jovial and generous. We will miss him.”

