Lagos discharges 21 more COVID-19 cases

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Sunday confirmed the recovery and discharge of 21 more COVID-19 patients in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this in a statement, said 469 patients had now been managed and discharged from the state’s isolation centres.

He said: “My dear Lagosians, I am happy to inform you that 21 more #COVID19 patients; four females and 17 males, all Nigerians, have been discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

”The patients, three from Onikan, one from Eti-Osa (LandMark), one from First Cardiology Hospital (an accredited private Isolation facility), six from Lekki and 10 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres were discharged today (Sunday) having fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive test readings.

“With this, the total number of cases successfully managed and discharged from isolation facilities had risen to 469.

“Remember to practice hand hygiene, join our #MaskUpLagos campaign by using a face mask especially when outdoor and do not forget to observe strictly the Social Distancing principle.

“Together we can break the chain of transmission #ForADiseaseFreeLagos #ForAGreaterLagos.”

