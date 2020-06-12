Lagos discharges 22 COVID-19 cases

The Lagos State government said on Friday 22 COVID-19 patients had been discharged from different isolation centers in the state.

The state’s Ministry of Health, which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said six females and 16 males were discharged following their full recovery from the virus.

It said: “22 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients – six females and 16 males were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients – 9 from Onikan, two from Gbagada, one from Agidingbi, six from Lekki, one from FCC and three from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after testing negative for COVID-19.

“With this, the number of COVID-19 cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has increased to 1047.”

