Lagos discharges 24 additional COVID-19 patients

June 4, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Thursday 24 additional COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation centres following their full recovery from the virus.

Sanwo-Olu said in a statement that a total of 952 patients had now been discharged from the state’s isolation centres.

The governor said: ”Good people of Lagos State, today, 24 more COVID-19 patients have fully recovered.

“15 males and nine females –all Nigerians were discharged from the Onikan, Gbagada, Agidingbi and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation facilities to reunite with society.

”The patients – four from Onikan, one from Gbagada, one from Agidingbi and 18 from LUTH isolation centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative for COVID-19.

”With this, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos State has risen to 952.”

