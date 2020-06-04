Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Thursday 24 additional COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation centres following their full recovery from the virus.
Sanwo-Olu said in a statement that a total of 952 patients had now been discharged from the state’s isolation centres.
The governor said: ”Good people of Lagos State, today, 24 more COVID-19 patients have fully recovered.
READ ALSO: Lagos discharges 20 more COVID-19 patients
“15 males and nine females –all Nigerians were discharged from the Onikan, Gbagada, Agidingbi and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation facilities to reunite with society.
”The patients – four from Onikan, one from Gbagada, one from Agidingbi and 18 from LUTH isolation centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative for COVID-19.
”With this, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos State has risen to 952.”
- Lagos discharges 24 additional COVID-19 patients - June 4, 2020
- COVID-19: Nigerian govt receives test kits, others from Intl Atomic Energy Agency - June 4, 2020
- Sokoto discharges last five COVID-19 patients - June 4, 2020