Lagos discharges 26 more COVID-19 patients

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, confirmed the discharge of 26 more COVID-19 patients from the state’s isolation facilities.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the total number of COVID-19 patients that had been discharged from the state’s treatment centres is now 528.

He said: “Good people of Lagos, today, 26 COVID-19 Lagos patients; 13 males and 13 females, all Nigerians, were discharged from our Yaba, Onikan and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, six from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 11 from Onikan and nine from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged, having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

“With this, the number of #COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos State is now 528.”

