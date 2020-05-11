Latest Politics Top Stories

Lagos discharges 33 COVID-19 patients

May 11, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State government Monday evening confirmed that another batch of 33 COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities.

The state Ministry of Health, which disclosed this through its verified Twitter handle, said the freshly discharged patients brought the number of COVID-19 cases that had been effectively managed and discharged at the isolation centres to 502.

According to the ministry, those given a clean bill of health by medical personnel were nine females and 24 males.

It said 17 of the patients were from Onikan and 16 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) isolation centres.

The ministry said: “With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 502.”

Opinions

