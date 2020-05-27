Lagos discharges 87 COVID-19 patients

The Lagos State government Wednesday confirmed the discharge of 87 COVID-19 patients from the state’s isolation centres.

The state Ministry of Health, which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the patients were discharged after testing negative for the virus twice.

The discharged patients comprised 40 females and 47 males.

The ministry said: “87 #COVID-19 Lagos patients: 40 females and 47 males – all Nigerians have been discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients – 26 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 24 from Onikan, 12 from Eti-Osa (LandMark),11 from Agidingbi, nine from Gbagada and five from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative for COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, five patients have died of COVID-19 related complications in Lagos, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state to 47.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in its Situation Report 88 on Wednesday.

The centre said seven other states recorded 11 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

