Lagos discharges additional 90 COVID-19 patients

The Lagos State government on Friday evening confirmed the discharge of additional 90 COVID-19 patients from seven isolation facilities in the state.

The government had earlier on Friday announced the discharge of 22 patients from the treatment centres following their recovery from the virus.

The state’s Ministry of Health, which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the discharged patients were 30 females and 60 males.

According to the ministry, the patients had been successfully treated and discharged after testing negative for COVID-19.

It said: “The patients – 28 from Onikan, nine from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 10 from Agidingbi, five from Gbagada, two from First Cardiology, 10 from Lekki and 26 from @LUTHofficial Isolation Centres were discharged after testing negative for #COVID-19.

“With this, the number of #COVID-19 cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 1137.”

