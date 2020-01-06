Lagos disinfects bird markets to prevent outbreak

The Lagos State government said it had begun a week-long post-festive disinfection and decontamination of 26 major live birds markets in the state, effective January 6.

The State commissioner for agriculture, Mr Gbolahan Lawal, said in a statement made available in Lagos on Sunday, that the exercise was a follow-up to the pre-festive State-wide disinfection and decontamination of major live bird markets across the state.

According to the commissioner, the exercise was aimed at preventing the spread of avian influenza and other zoonotic diseases particularly since there was an increased demand for live birds during the festive period.

He listed the markets where the exercise held as live bird markets in Mushin, Oshodi, Bolade, Olaleye, Bariga, Ketu, Mile 12; Tejuosho, Oyingbo, Jankara, Lagos Island, Pelewura, Lagos Island and Ajah.

Read also: 26-yr-old who beheaded boy, drank his blood remanded in prison

“Others are, Oja Oba market, Agege; Abattoir 1 & 2 market, Agege; Isale Oja market, Agege; Idera New Garage market, Agege; Alayabiagba market; Alaba Suuru live bird market; Agboju market and Ojo Cantonment market.

“Alaba Rago market; Okokomaiko market; Ejina market Ikorodu; Sabo market, Ikorodu; and Odogunyan market,” he said.

The commissioner noted that live bird markets were potential sources of the avian influenza and other zoonotic diseases.

Lawal, however, appealed for the cooperation of members of the Live Bird Marketers Association of Nigeria and all other stakeholders in order to ensure the success of the exercise.

Join the conversation

Opinions